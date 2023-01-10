How to get the Magitek Avenger G1 mount in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV has existed for a decade now, and in that time players have found unique and consistent ways to earn an absolute treasure trove of gil. Some savvy players have perfected this so much that they seem to have infinite funds, capping gil on both their character and across many retainers. Square Enix has introduced a few mounts into the game as a gil sink over the years for those who have beaten Eorzea’s economy, and the Magitek Avenger G1 is one of these spiffy mounts.

Where to get the Magitek Avenger G1 mount in Final Fantasy XIV

The Magitek Avenger G1 mount is a gold version of the robotic gorilla mounts often earned through PvP activities in Final Fantasy XIV. Much like the other gilded mounts introduced into the game, this shiny mount is actually quite simple to get, but only if one can spare the gil. It costs a whopping 50 million gil and can be purchased from Edelina in Mor Dhona. This NPC is the luxury trader found at (X:22.1 Y:4.9) in this hub.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This mount, much like the other gil sink mounts, is actually the cost of a large housing plot. The average player will likely take some time to earn the 50 million gil required to purchase it, and it takes a lot of justify it unless this is just a drop in the puddle for personal funds, regardless of how cool and shiny it is.

Earning gil in Final Fantasy XIV can seem daunting, but a lot can be made by just playing the game and making sure to do roulettes every day. Crafting and gathering is also a pretty consistent income provided the player is diligent on researching market trends and is familiar with the ins and outs of the Market Board. Whether a mount is worth the 50 million is up for debate, however.