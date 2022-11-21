While exploring the Nine Realms in God of War Ragnarok, you’ll come across a lot of Nornir Chests. One of them will be at the Burning Cliffs in Muspelheim. The chest itself is not that hard to find if you’re curious enough but unlocking it might prove to be difficult. With that in mind, here is a guide on how to unlock the Nornir Chest at Burning Cliffs in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find and ignite all Nornir Chest runes at Burning Cliffs in God of War Ragnarok

The Nornir Chest at Burning Cliffs can be located by going toward the end of the mountain from the Mystic Gateway in the area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After proceeding from the Mystic Gateway in Burning Cliffs, you will run into a lava fall. You will need to cross over to the side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After crossing over, take a right and you’ll notice an area blocked by a rock. The rock has a point where you can shoot the Draupnir Spear.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Throw and detonate the spear and you’ll see the Nornir Chest there.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are three runes you will have to ignite in order to unlock the chest. The first is located at the top right of the chest. Use the Blades of Chaos to ignite it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second and third runes are located on the opposite side of the Nornir Chest. The Blades of Chaos can’t reach them so you’ll have to follow an alternate strategy here.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To ignite them, get out from the area where the Nornir Chest is located and go to the edge. There you’ll see rock formations close to the second rune. You’ll need to use Sigil Arrows to create a chain of Sigils and use the Blades of Chaos to ignite them. The Sigils need to be big or they won’t connect with each other. Then, you can ignite them with the Blades.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the third rune, go to the chest area again. Now, you’ll have to connect the second and third runes via the Sigils. After they are connected, send a Sigil Arrow on the already ignited second rune and the fire will spread to the third rune.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In this way, all the runes will be ignited and the Nornir Chest will be unlocked. The reward for unlocking the chest is an Idunn Apple which can be used to increase maximum health.