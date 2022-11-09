There are multiple Nornir Chests for you to find throughout the nine realms in God of War Ragnarok. Inside these chests are ways to increase your maximum Health and Rage meters, making you a more formidable opponent against your enemies. You can find one of these chests while exploring Dragon Beach in Svartalfehim, south of the Bay of Bounty. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Nornir Chest at Dragon Beach in God of War Ragnarok.

How to break the Nornir Chest runes at Dragon Breach in God of War Ragnarok

The location of this Nornir Chest can be difficult to find. It is south of the Bay of Bounty, to the east of Durlin’s home. You will find it before reaching the Watchtower. We recommend keeping to the right side of the lake in Svartalfheim to find it. There are multiple enemies at this beach you will need to defeat before you can begin working on opening the Nornir Chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the first rune on the beach’s southwest part. A spouting geyser will block it. You will need to destroy the pillar to the right using one of Atreus’ Sonic arrows and then toss your Leviathan Axe to make it easier to see. Once you have your shot lined up, recall your Axe, and then fire it through the geyser to destroy the rune.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final two runes require you to reach the top of the broken ship at Dragon Beach. Unfortunately, you can only do this after unlocking a special tool, which you can retrieve as you progress through the story. You will need to come back here at a later time. When you do, freeze the second geyser to the right of the Nornir Chest, climb up to the top of the wreckage, and then hit the rune on the other side of the metal wall.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third and final rune for this chest is hidden behind another geyser to the left of the Nornir Chest and climb onto the wreckage to hit on the other side.