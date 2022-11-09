Sovereign Coals are a resource you can find while playing through God of War Ragnarok. These are a unique type of resource that typically only appear from one location, which means you’ll need to seek them out if you want to find enough to create some outstanding armor and gear to use on your journey. Unfortunately, there are only a handful of locations you can discover Sovereign Coals. This guide covers where to find Sovereign Coals in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get Sovereign Coals in God of War Ragnarok

The only way to find Sovereign Coals in God of War Ragnarok is by dispatching the unique Draugr holes that appear throughout the nine realms. These Draugr holes contain powerful Draugr you will have to defeat, and they can appear in multiple locations. However, there are only six for you to find, given you a limited number to locate. These Draugr holes appear in the Born From Flames side quest, and you can obtain them while exploring Svartalfheim and when you first encounter one at the Watchtower in the Bay of Bounty.

You will need to work through the Draugr holes hidden throughout the nine realms. You can find several as you work your way through the main story, but some of the final ones are slightly more hidden, with the last being the most difficult to track down. Regardless, Sovereign Coals are extremely useful for you throughout your time in God of War Ragnarok, and it never hurts to have more of them in your inventory. Upon completing all Draugr holes in Ragnarok, you should have enough to purchase every upgrade that uses it.