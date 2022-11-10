While exploring Svartalfheim in God of War Ragnarok, there are plenty of Nornir Chests for you to unlock during your travels. There are two hidden away in The Applecore, but they won’t be available during your first visit. However, they will appear later in your journey, so make sure to return here after you’ve worked through the main story, and you have to return to Svartalfheim to complete specific tasks. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Nornir Chests at the Applecore in God of War Ragnarok.

How to break all Nornir Chest runes in The Applecore in God of War Ragnarok

The first Nornir Chest is close to the elevator where you come down. Progress through the caves, and a small airstream will come out of the rocks. You want to use a particular tool to reach this second area, and you can find the Nornir Chest shortly after.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To the left of the Nornir Chest, there will be two of the runes hanging in wooden pallets. You need to use the tool that got you up here on them. The third rune will be hidden but not too far from the Nornir Chest. Climb up the rocks to the right of the chest, and the rune will be hidden against the rocks to the left. After you hit them all with your tool, set them off, and you can unlock the chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second Nornir Chest is deeper in the Applecore. You will need to work past where you rescued Tyr into where you are working through the puzzles. You can find the Nornir Chest past the area where there is a large pile of gold ore with a red explosive jar next to it. Bypass the ore, and there will be several Grim, Wretches, and a Bergsra on the other side. Dispatch them, and bypass the door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

An air stream will come out of the wood to your left. Use your tool to reach this location, unlocking a Mystic Gateway. The Nornir Chest will be to the right of the gateway.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Nornir Chest runes are not too far away. You can find the first one in front of the Mystic Gateway.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second one is to the right of the Nornir Chest, underneath the waterfall. Throw your Leviathan Axe at the water, and then use your tool on the rune.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final Nornir Chest rune is further back, close to the Yggdrasil Portal, behind a large pile of gold ore. There is an explosive jar there that you can hit, exposing it and giving you access to all three runes to access the final Nornir Chest in The Applecore.