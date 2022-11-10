During your travels in God of War Ragnarok, you will have the opportunity to explore Vanaheim, the land of the Vanir. Like other regions, Nornir Chests are scattered throughout these areas, and you can unlock them for powerful upgrades to Kratos. You can find a Nornir Chest inside The Veiled Passage, after you unlock the area further down the River Delta. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Nornir Chest at The Veiled Passage in God of War Ragnarok.

How to break all Nornir Chest runes at The Veiled Passage in God of War Ragnarok

You can find the Nornir Chest close to the entrance of The Veiled Passage. It will be on the right side of the river when you enter this area, close to where you find The Mysterious Orb for Lunda while searching this area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlike the other Nornir Chests in Ragnarok, you will need to chime all these runes simultaneously to get them to work. To do this, have your companion use Sigil Arrows on the wooden planks connecting the runes together. We suggest having a three-tier Sigil Arrow close to the left side, a one-tier Sigil Arrow in the middle, and a two-tier Sigil Arrow connecting the right side. From there, turn around to grab the fire bomb behind you and throw it at the one on the left side. This will light a fire, connecting them all together and allowing you to unlock the Nornir Chest by causing them to chime at the same time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This might take some practice. You might need to change the positioning of where the Sigil Arrows are on the wooden planks, but you want to make sure they remain on these planks.