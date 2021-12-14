How to unlock the Rushdown Hammer in Halo Infinite

The Rushdown Hammer is one of the many unique weapons you can obtain in Halo Infinite. This hammer is a more powerful version of the Gravity Hammer that increases your movement speed and jump height. It also creates a more powerful shockwave on the impact that can kill enemies from farther away. Here is how you can get the Rushdown Hammer in Halo Infinite.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get the Rushdown Hammer, you will first need to complete the Pelican Down mission and start the Sequence mission. Once that is accomplished, you will need to track down En ‘Geddon. This high-value target resides in the southeastern section of the map north of one of the spires you need to go to for the Sequence mission. You can easily reach this target by traveling to FOB Hotel if you have it unlocked.

Screenshot by Gamepur

En’ Geddon wields the Rushdown Hammer which makes him a pretty powerful foe. You will want to try and stay clear of him while taking out his allies since he can easily rush and overwhelm you. Take care of his allies first and use the cliffs to your advantage. With a long-range weapon, you can stand on the cliffs and En ‘Geddon will ignore you except when he throws the occasional grenade. You can also use your grappleshot to avoid En’ Geddon if you would rather fight him up close.