How to unlock the Seaside Market in Cookie Run Kingdom

One of the hardest aspects of Cookie Run Kingdom is managing your items. As much as you want to expand your Kingdom so you can add more buildings which will result in more crafted items being created, you’ll run into the issue of not having enough of an item needed to build or expand your territory. The Seaside Market is a structure that helps you lets you trade items for ones that you need. It’s an extremely helpful tool that helps players avoid grinding for materials or spending any real-life money on bundles containing those much-desired items. However, you’ll need to unlock the Seaside Market and that can take some time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To unlock access to the Seaside Market, you’ll first need to get your Kingdom to level six. After this, you’ll need to clear a path to the shipwreck which is located on the southeast beach. This will require a lot of materials ranging from axes to Aurora Bricks or Pillars. You can obtain Aurora materials by either reaching milestones on the Tree of Wishes or sending off crafted items at the Train Station. Once you have access to the beach, you’ll need to complete a few quests for Trader Touc. He’ll then ask you to build the Seaside Market which will take eight shovels, three Aurora Pillars, and Bricks. Building the Seaside Market will eight hours.