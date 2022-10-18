There are two versions of the Sil’dihn Subterrane dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV. The first is the variant dungeon, and these are available for you to complete on your own or in a complete dungeon party. The second dungeon is a criterion dungeon, you will need to be a specific item level to enter this area. Similar to the variant dungeon, you will need to unlock it. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Sil’dihn Subterrane criterion dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to get to the Sil’dihn Subterrane criterion dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV

The process is similar to the variant dungeon, and you will need to complete the easier version before you can access the criterion. The Sil’dihn Subterrane variant dungeon is available when your character has completed the Endwalker expansion campaign, and they have a level 90 Job on them. Following this, go to Old Sharlayan, and look for the NPC, Osmon. Behind the table, you should find them at coordinates (X:12.0, Y:13.3). Speak with them, and a second NPC will have a quest for you, Shallow Moor. Speak with them, and they will give you A Key to the Past.

You must make your way through A Key to the Past quest, which will require you to complete the Sil’dihn Subterrane variant dungeon at least once. You can choose to do this by yourself or with a full party, similar to a traditional dungeon in the game. Eventually, you will complete A Key to the Past, and the final step in the quest will take you back to Shallow Moor. After this quest is finished, Osmon will have another quest available to you. Speak with them in Old Sharlayan, and you can unlock the Sil’dihn Subterrane criterion dungeon. It will be available in your Variant and Criterion dungeon finder menu.

It is required that your character reach a 610 item level with their equipment. You cannot participate in the dungeon if you do not meet this requirement.