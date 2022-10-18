Variant Dungeons have arrived in Final Fantasy XIV. The first one, the Sil’dihn Subterrane, is now available. Before you can immediately jump into this dungeon, you will need to complete a required quest, and then you can readily begin to enter this quest, giving you access to this content and the rewards awaiting you. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Sil’dihn Subterrane variant dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to find the Sil’dihn Subterrane variant dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV

You will need to make your way to Old Sharlayan. However, before you do this, ensure you’ve completed the final Endwalker expansion campaign quest and have access to the end-game beyond this point with your character. After this, in Old Sharlayan, make your way to coordinates (X:11.9, Y:13.3), and speak with a character named Osmon. Immediately after speaking with this individual, you will find the NPC, Shallow Moor, appearing next to you, and they will have the required quest, A Key to the Past, available for you.

Completing A Key to the Past will give you access to this variant dungeon, and the variant dungeon finder will now be available for you to use. A variant dungeon is a unique scenario with branching options for you to select as you progress, learning more about the dungeon depending on your chosen path. You have the opportunity to complete these with a smaller party of players, from one to four, rather than the traditional four-player party requirement. Because you can complete these dungeons yourself, there are variant dungeon actions available to everyone, which should aid you depending on what skills you might lack as a tank, DPS, or healer.

Upon reaching the end of A Key to the Past, you can access the Sil’dihn Subterrane variant dungeon at any time.