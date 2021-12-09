How to unlock the Vanaspati dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV

The Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Main Scenario quest has you exploring all the added regions that have arrived for the expansion. You primarily want to focus on advancing in the Main Scenario quest, so these areas become available to you, along with the dungeons. For those looking to jump onto the Vanaspati dungeon, you need to reach a certain point in the Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker expansion. Here’s what you need to know about unlocking the Vanaspati dungeon.

The Vanaspati dungeon is a level 85 dungeon. You’ll arrive at the point of unlocking it when you reach the Skies Aflame quest. You’ll need to have a character with a Job item requirement of 510. So long as you meet these requirements, you’ll be good to go, and you can enter the dungeon.

Like the other dungeons, you’ll be facing off against three bosses: the Terminus Snatcher, Terminus Wrecker, and Svarbhanu. You’ll need to work through the entire dungeon to complete. After completing it once, you’ll unlock the Trust version, which allows you to run it with the Scion NPCs in the required roles alongside you. The Trust dungeons are a good way to loot gear that you don’t want to roll on against other players, and it’s a good way to get used to a dungeon.

The Vanaspati is roughly the halfway point for the Endwalker expansion, so if you’ve reached this area, you’re getting close to the end.