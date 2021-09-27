Hot Wheels Unleashed will give you some disappointment, despite its excellent racing mechanics and fun track designs, as its Blind Box system can leave you with doubles of the cars you already have. But, thankfully, you can either scrap the duplicate for gears or sell it for some much-needed cash. Here’s how to upgrade and sell your vehicle in Hot Wheels Unleashed.

To start upgrading and selling your vehicles, go to the main menu and select “Collection.” On this screen, you’ll see all of your available cars. If you’ve received a double of a car you already have, highlight it. But, keep this in mind; the double might have better stats than the one you already had. Select the car that has the weaker stats, and then you have two options: Sell (L2) or Dismantle (R2). You can see how much the car will give you on the right side. For example, if you want to select the Surf ‘N’ Turf car, you can dismantle it for 100 gears or sell it for 500 coins. 500 coins are just enough to get a Blind Box.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Gears are used to upgrade your car. Depending on the vehicle you want to upgrade, it may cost more to improve its stats. With every upgrade, the cost of gears will increase. You can see a total of your gears and gold for reference on the top right of the screen. You should also note that some cars can’t be scrapped or sold like the Buns of Steel burger van as they’ve been unlocked from the campaign. They can be upgraded, however.

Furthermore, if you don’t want to scrap any vehicles for gears, you can earn them by finishing challenges in the Hot Wheels City Rumble mode.