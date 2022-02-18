How to use Drake’s Map in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has already included a collection of Uncharted skins in the Item Shop, but the crossover even stretches into matches with the addition of Drake’s Map. In glorious Uncharted fashion, players can use these to lead them to a special treasure chest chuck-full of valuable items. Here’s how to use Drake’s Map and what rewards it may hold.

Once Drake’s Map is picked up, switch to the item to see red dotted lines blinking in front of your character. These dotted lines will ultimately direct you to a Legendary treasure chest about 100 meters away, but you have to keep using the map to continue to see where the dotted lines are pointing to. As shown below, you will know you are close by if you spot the treasure’s golden light being emitted from underground. Once there, dig into the spot marked with an “X” with your pickaxe and the treasure will come out of the ground.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlike standard chests and IO Supply Chests, the Uncharted treasure chest holds multiple Gold items and a batch of healing supplies. From our experience, we found the chest held a Legendary MK-Seven assault rifle, a Legendary Striker Pump Shotgun, Chug Splash, and bandages. This loot may vary each time you discover the chest, but chasing its treasure is well worth 30 seconds of your time.

