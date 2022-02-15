Where to find Pinnacle Peak in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

As Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 adds new locations, there will be new, smaller areas that make for surprisingly great places to drop. They may also need to visited, in order to finish the battle royale’s weekly challenges. Pinnacle Peak is among these sorts of unnamed locations and holds more than a few weapons to get you started.

Pinnacle Peak is actually one of the newer locations in the season, as it is the highest point on Covert Cavern’s mountain — set between Logjam Lumberyard and Camp Cuddle. The peak is arguably the highest evaluated area on the map, and even holds a zip line starting from Camp Cuddle for players to access it much easier. The peak bears a good amount of loot, too, with three standard loot chests and an abundance of tents to regain your health in.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Heading to the location can also nab you 25,000 XP, with one Week 11’s quest tasking players to take a Quadcrusher (typically found at gas stations) to Pinnacle Peak. If you plan on taking on this challenge, we recommend players drive the Quadcrusher up from the east side of Covert Canyon, as there is a drivable path leading to the peak.

Related: Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 11 seasonal quests and challenges