How to Use Onyx in BG3

Looting is one of the primary joys of any Dungeons & Dragons campaign, and that includes the virtual D&D experience in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, it’s not always clear what to do with certain items, especially gemstones like onyx.

As you roam around Faerun, you’ll encounter all sorts of items and ingredients. Some, like scrolls, weapons, and camp supplies, are pretty straightforward in their uses. Others are a bit less obvious, like all those gemstones that keep winding up in your inventory. If you’re wondering what to do with that onyx you’ve been hoarding, here’s everything you need to know.

What is Onyx in BG3?

Onyx is one of a few gemstones you’ll encounter in your journey through Faerun. Here are the basic details about the item:

Appearance: Smooth, round black gemstone with a bit of sparkle to it

Smooth, round black gemstone with a bit of sparkle to it Weight: 0.01kg / 0.02 lbs

0.01kg / 0.02 lbs Base Value: 35 gold

Like many items, there’s some flavorful descriptive text you’ll see when you select the item in your inventory. For onyx, this description reads: “It’s said when Shar walks upon the earth, she leaves a path of onyx behind her.”

This dark stone being associated with the Lady of Night herself certainly makes sense, but it may also make players wonder whether this is just a fun story or a hint that you can use it to garner favor with the Goddess.

Where Do You Find Onyx in BG3?

Onyx is pretty common and will generally be found lying about in chests, or as decor in various rooms you explore.

As a common item, it’s not particularly difficult to find. That means you’ll likely wind up with some in your inventory if you’re consistently poking around places and looting everything and everyone.

What Should You Do With Onyx in BG3?

Some of us live in fear of accidentally selling off something important that had better use, so let’s take a look at the best way to utilize any onyx sitting in your character’s inventory.

Trading or bartering are two primary uses for gemstones like onyx in Baldur’s Gate 3. They aren’t otherwise used in crafting or alchemy, so their main appeal is in earning you gold to acquire other useful items.

Gemstones can be useful to chuck in when you’re bartering to even out the offer without sacrificing an item that may have been useful for your party later on. With traders, onyx sells for a relatively high price compared with their carry weight, so they’re also helpful if you’re short on the gold you need for that special item you’ve been eyeing.

Onyx will generally fetch you about 35 gold per gem, which isn’t bad given that it weighs a mere fraction of a fraction of a pound. Keep in mind that each trader has their own value system depending on their attitude towards you and how generous they’re feeling, so your mileage may vary depending on who you sell or barter with.

Since there isn’t really another in-game use for the stone, you can safely sell it to earn coins to purchase that fancy armor or potion you’ve been eyeing.