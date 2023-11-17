How To Fix Halsin Not Following Bug in BG3

There is no one I’d rather have in my Baldur’s Gate 3 party than everyone’s favorite forest daddy, Halsin. His ability to shapeshift is only one of this druid’s appeals, but his bear shape might be the root cause of a BG3 glitch.

As you strut through Baldur’s Gate 3’s three-act storyline, you’ll mostly be controlling one character, with everyone else trailing close behind. Sometimes, however, someone gets left behind unintentionally. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve entered a new area only to discover Astarion lagging due to his Dexterity snagging him on a jump. Now, a bug in which Halsin decides to stop following you has been circling the Baldur’s Gate 3 scene.

How to Fix the Halsin Not Following Bug in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The reason behind this bug has to do with Halsin using Wild Shape in combat. While this should be perfectly normal since that’s what Druids are for, the bear transformation causes him to stop following you once combat is over.

There are many workarounds for Halsin’s bug as we wait for Larian Studios to release an official fix.

I’d first recommend creating a new save file by manually saving (not quicksave) and then loading that same file. This is a harmless way that could solve the Halsin not following you bug in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Another alternative is to Long Rest. This will force Halsin back into human form, and when you get out of camp, he should follow you again.

If none of the above fixed the Halsin not following bug in BG3, use the Wild Shape: Cave Bear skill to turn Halsin into human form. I didn’t suggest this first because you’ll be wasting a Wild Shape charge.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Multiclass Combinations

This is a recurring bug in BG3. A similar issue happened with Shadowheart before the devs patched it. Next time The Bear won’t budge, you know what to do.