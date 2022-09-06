How to use photo mode in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It is no surprise that Disney Dreamlight Valley features a photo mode. After all, almost every game nowadays includes a photo mode of some sort. Once you gain access to this feature, you can start taking photos of yourself with all of your favorite Disney characters, from Stitch to Moana and more. All you need to do is pull out your handy dandy phone. Here is how you use photo mode in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to use photo mode

You don’t need to do anything specific to unlock the photo mode feature. You will gain access to it after a short time in the story. When you first enter Dreamlight Valley, you will need to talk to Merlin and complete a task for him. Once that is complete, you will gain access to your home. It is at this point that you will unlock a bunch of new features like the wardrobe and photo mode.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To pull out your phone, hold down the tool button. This is the ZR button on Switch, R2 on PlayStation, and RT on Xbox. Once the tool wheel is open, select the phone icon to have your character pull out their phone.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that you have your phone out, press the Y button on Switch, X button on Xbox, and square button on PlayStation to activate it. This will automatically put the phone’s camera in selfie mode. From here, you can use the bumper buttons to switch camera modes to selfie, full body, or sky view. Once you have the shot, press the same button you used to activate your phone to take a photo. If you point the camera at any of the NPCs, they will pose alongside your character. Make sure to time the photo right since they pose automatically.