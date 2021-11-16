How to use PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers on Android

Want to play your shiny new PlayStation 5 games on the go? Remote Play makes that possible, and now you can do it with a DualSense controller on Android, thanks to the latest update. PlayStation announced on Twitter that Android 12 users can now use the gamepad on their devices — here’s how.

Step one, you need to know how to use PS5 Remote Play. Head to the Settings menu, choose System, then Remote Play to turn it on. You’ll be given a code in case you need to connect to the app manually. Step two, you’ll need that Remote Play app on your Android 12 device. Once downloaded and installed, it can automatically scan your network and connect to your PS5, but the code is provided just in case.

With that all set up, you can pair your DualSense controller. Head to your Bluetooth devices list and tap the option to add a new one. To pair the DualSense, hold down the PlayStation and Share buttons at the same time. Once paired, you can use all the controller’s inputs to play PS5 games like normal, wherever you are.

Well, there is one important caveat — haptic feedback and adaptive triggers are not supported at this time. We booted up the controller demo in Astro’s Playroom to confirm this, and the special rumbles and other fun stuff just aren’t present. So while you can totally play all your PS5 games remotely, be aware that they won’t feel quite the same.