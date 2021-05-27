How to use the Handy Handbook of Hilichurlian in Genshin Impact

With the Mimi Tomo event underway, players will want to get to grips with the Handy Handbook of Hilichurlian that is given to them by Ella Musk when they rescue her from some angry ‘Churls. This useful book is filled with phrases that will help players communicate with the Hilichurls and figure out what they want.

Each day players will need to try and track down the Unusual Hilichurl, and the only way to do it will be by helping out other talkative Hilichurls in various ways to get information from them. To do this, you need the Handbook to figure out what they are saying.

The first thing players will need to do is find the talkative Hilichurls, this is simple and just requires them to explore the small circles marked in yellow on the map until they find one that wish to talk. After that speak with them until they use a hilichurlian phrase that appears in blue on the screen, this is what you need to translate.

Now, open the event tab, go to the Mini Tomo page, then hit the prompted button at the bottom of the event description where it says “Consult Manual”. On PS4, this will be the Square button, for example.

The book will open, and players will see a list of phrases and explanations. Find the words that were said by the Hilichurl to see what it is that they want. For example, on Day 1 a Hilichurl says “Mita Mova Lata”. If we look for the work “Mita” in the book, we can see that it means “Meat”, and the full phrase means “meat in the water”, so the Hilichurl wants some fish, or a similar source of meat.

Players will need to keep in mind that they will need to do these translation each day to speak with each talkative Hilichurl, and even then it may not be exactly clear what they creatures are looking for.