How to use the Pulse Carbine in Halo Infinite

The Pulse Carbine is the Covenant version of the Battle Rifle in Halo Infinite. If you’re keen on eliminating an enemy’s shield, hitting with the Pulse Carbine is a good idea. However, unlike the Stalker Rifle, it doesn’t have the same distance, so you’ll have to get a little closer to your opponent for the weapon to be truly effective. Here’s what you need to know about using the Pulse Carbine in Halo Infinite.

The Pulse Carbine fires out a five-round burst of plasma each time you fire it. On the top of the weapon, you can see a small icon indicating how much heat has built up on your weapon before you have to vent it, causing it to cool down. Outside of this and the battery charge on the weapon, you won’t need to reload it. You can fire four bursts before being forced to vent the heat.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When firing the Plasma Carbine, the weapon has an arc on its attacks, so it’s not a straight shot. You’ll have to be within medium or close range to the most out of this weapon. We don’t recommend it being a long range gun.

Similar to other plasma weapons, it’s highly effective at taking down shields. But you may want a kinetic weapon to properly take out an opponent once they’re out of shields or to use a melee attack. The Pulse Carbine is a decent weapon, but it doesn’t do too well on larger maps in Halo Infinite.