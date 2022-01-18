How to use the Rat form in Nobody Saves the World

Nobody Saves the World gives players the ability to transform into up to seventeen different forms to take down baddies and explore its rich open world, but every wizard of legend has to start somewhere, and your journey starts off with the Rat, the first form unlocked in Nostramagus’s Basement. The Rat’s reliable Poison damage and ability to weave through tight corridors make him a reliable form to keep on hand well into Nobody’s quest.

Rat comes equipped with the Scavenge passive perk, which restores some of your Mana every time you pick up a health item (the random pieces of food that drop in the world upon killing enemies or smashing stuff). This comes in handy during your early game when recharging your abilities can take some time, and later on, you can stack it with other passives on Rat or your other forms to keep an almost constant supply of Mana on hand.

Rat’s Signature Ability is Gnaw, a close-range chomp that restores Mana as you chew through enemies. Biting Baddies up close combined with Rat’s nimble nature means you can use him in a pinch for a variety of encounters. The ability builds Poison damage on enemies, encouraging a hit-and-run technique where you can attack an enemy or a group until the effect starts, then quickly escape to avoid getting overwhelmed.

Even at later levels, Gnaw retains its potent Poison output when players are swarmed with enemies. Pairing this with the default Detonate Poison ability that Rat earns at C-rank means players can bite a few enemies and then make them explode as soon as the Poison effect kicks in, which works wonders for both crowd control and potent DPS against chunkier foes. This ability ties the whole selection into making Rat the king of Poison damage throughout the game. It stays potent when paired with Ranger’s Poison Tipped passive on a variety of different characters.

Rat’s kit excels in close-range ambushing but falters when you need attacks from a longer range or enter into environments where Dark damage isn’t effective. Pairing Rat with the Ranger’s Arrow Flurry ability or the Magician’s Confetti Bomb can alleviate this and give him a wider range of damage types. Players may want to use more specialized forms later on as the game progresses and a wider selection of options enter the fray.