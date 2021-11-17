How to use the Shock Rifle in Halo Infinite

The Shock Rifle is an interesting weapon in Halo Infinite. We highly recommend experimenting with it in multiplayer matches and trying it out for yourself, especially if you enjoy battling against other players from a long distance. Here’s what you need to know about using the Shock Rifle in Halo Infinite.

The Shock Rifle is not a kinetic or plasma-based weapon. Instead, it’s electricity-based. It’s reasonably effective at lowering an opponent’s shields and their health. If you’re shooting someone standing next to other people, everyone around the person you are hitting can be hit by the lightning effects. The weapon is very good at eliminating enemies clustered together, but they need to stick pretty close to one another.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can also use this weapon to stun vehicles and cause an EMP effect. You’ll need to land two hits against a vehicle to stun it properly using the Shock Rifle. After that, the vehicle will give off a shockingly bright blue glow and suddenly stop. While it can’t move for a few seconds, the weapons are still operational, so be careful of that.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can also pair the Shock Rifle with the threat sensor, a piece of equipment that you can find in Halo Infinite. When you shoot the threat sensor, any enemy detected by the sensor can be hit by the weapon’s lightning effect, which means if you can’t see your target, you can throw the threat sensor on a wall to shoot at your opponents. The chain lightning effect from the weapon is highly effective at hitting multiple targets.

The Shock Rifle has quite a bit of versatility. It will take some playing around to find the best pairing weapon with it, but because of the slow nature of the weapon, we recommend an Assault Rifle or a Commando.