How to use the Thought Tuner in Psychonauts 2

In Psychonauts 2, the Thought Tuner is an item, “loaned” to you by talking to Otto in his lab. This handy device will be highly useful outside of people’s minds, revealing stray thoughts that you can use Mind Chain on to reach previously inaccessible areas with collectibles. Here is how to use the Mind Tuner in Psychonauts 2.

To use the Mind Tuner in Psychonauts 2 you will first need to be in one of the hub world areas. If you try to pull it out inside a mind, Raz will say the device could explode.

When you are outside and want to look for a strain of stray thoughts, hold left on the d-pad on PlayStation or Xbox, or T on PC. If you are close to an area that can use it, Raz will mention you should pull it out.

When the Mind Tuner is out, hold down RT/R2 on consoles and the light on the Mind Tunnel will begin beeping. If it’s a red light and slow, you are pointed in the wrong direction. If it is green and speeding up, you are going the right way. Keep going and eventually the stray thoughts will appear, letting you chain to them to reach a new area.