How to use/throw balms in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Trainers venturing into Pokémon Legends: Arceus will have to get familiar with several new features and items that have been introduced. One of the items that trainers will use frequently is a unique balm that pacifies frustrated Pokémon.

Balms are throwable items that are used for calming enraged Noble Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. These are made from Pokémon food and come in a pouch. As of now, these can only be used in Noble battles and not in wild encounters. In a Noble Battle, you’ll see a yellow bar on top of the opposing Pokémon, which indicates its rage. To use a Balm, you first need to defeat the Pokémon or stun it in the battle. Once done, you’ll be able to throw a balm on it, similar to how one uses a Pokéball. Keep in mind you’ll have to use multiple balms depending upon the rage bar of the Noble Pokémon to pacify it completely.

Another thing to note is that there are different types of balm, each made for a specific environment. It’s vital to use the suitable balm with its corresponding setting as it can significantly affect the tide of the encounter. In total, there are 8 balms available, and these are-