How to win a raid in under 60 seconds in Pokémon Go

There are several challenges and tasks you’ll need to complete in Pokémon Go. Many of them require you to catch certain Pokémon, interact with your buddy, defeat Team Rocket members, or work together with other players to beat a five-star raid containing a legendary Pokémon. There’s a lot going on, and the many unique quests you have to work on will put you to the test. For example, for the Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield event, a task that you’ll need to do is win a raid in under 60 seconds. This guide details the best way to do that.

The best way to complete this task is to focus on finding a one-star raid. Any raid above a one-star can easily take you too long to complete, especially a five-star one. If you find yourself under trainer level 25, you probably want to grab a friend or two to complete a one-star raid. You won’t need the help because of the difficulty, but to meet the time frame. Beating a raid in under 60 seconds can be a little difficult.

You also want to make sure you use all of the Pokémon that are super effective against the one you’re raiding against. You can preview the battle by double-checking its type of Pokémon and picking your team before starting the raid. We highly recommend you handpick every Pokémon because the recommended system normally chooses the strongest Pokémon, not always the most effective choices.

You’ll know you’ve completed the quest when you see it done in your Today’s View task sheet.