How to win at Red Light, Green Light in Crab Game

Crab Game takes some very obvious cues from the sensational Netflix series Squid Game. It pits up to 40 jumpsuit-wearing contestants against each other in a variety of children’s games including tag, hide-and-seek, and of course, Red Light, Green Light, which is, coincidentally, the first game featured in Netflix’s series.

The premise of Red Light, Green Light is fairly simple, but there are a few things you’ll want to know before you play that can not only help you survive, but also lower your opponents’ chances.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you spawn in, you’ll be tasked with reaching a finish line located on the other side of the map before time expires. However, you can only move when a large, animatronic figure located at the center of the finish line has its back turned to you. If you move while it’s facing you, you’ll explode, and so will your chances of winning the Crab Game.

The title “Red Light, Green Light” is a bit of a misnomer here, as there are no lights to go off of. Instead, you’ll want to pay attention to the animatronic figure. Keep it in view the entire time you’re playing, and stop moving the moment you see it start to turn. Any movement at all — even just looking around with your mouse — will cause you to lose the game. We recommend you simply take your hands off your keyboard or controller when you have to be still, as to avoid any misinputs. The figure also beeps each time it turns, so you’ll want to listen for that as well.

You should also try to stay aware of where other players are; since Crab Game uses proximity voice chat, you should be able to determine players’ locations relative to your own when they speak. There are two good reasons for doing this. For starters, staying behind a competitor sets you up for success, while setting your competitor up for failure. If everyone’s stopped, but you’re right behind someone, just click the left mouse button to shove them a little, and they’ll automatically be eliminated.

Image via Dani

Of course, you’ll want to make sure you’re not the person in front. To avoid this, take things slow early on. You don’t have to be the first one to the finish line, you just have to finish. Let everyone else dash ahead while you assess your opponents’ positions.

As you approach the finish line, avoid anyone standing just past it. They’re not there to greet you, but rather grief by preventing you from crossing. Once you successfully cross, play it safe and stand as far away from the finish line as you can. If you get successfully pushed back over the line, you’re technically in the game again, and you can be killed during a red light.