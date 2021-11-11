How Training works in Magic: The Gathering Arena

The training ability for Innistrad: Crimson Vow is built for players who like to buff other units. Training increases a unit’s power and toughness when it and another attack together. It’s a fitting name that goes along nicely with the vampire theme of Crimson Vow, where training is necessary for fighting the undead. Here’s how it works in Magic: The Gathering Arena.

How to use Training

Imagine a creature with training learning from the creature that attacks alongside it. The training ability is triggered when a creature with greater power attacks with a creature with training. As soon as that happens, the creature with training gains a +1/+1 counter. Once the training ability is activated, it gains the counter, even if the other creature is destroyed or its power is reduced.

The card Apprentice Sharpshooter is one such card with training. Its text reads, “whenever this creature attacks with another creature with greater power, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.” However, attacking with multiple creatures with training will not trigger the ability additional times. You will only gain the counter once, even if you attack with several creatures with the training mechanic.

Image via Wizards of the Coast

Training is most beneficial for decks that have more creatures with relatively low power and fewer creatures with high power.