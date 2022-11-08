How Yggdrasil Dew works in God of War Ragnarok

There are several resources and upgrades for you to find as you explore God of War Ragnarok. Unfortunately, many of the resources require you to bring them back to Brok and Sindri to have them crafted. However, some will provide direct benefits to Kratos during his adventure, such as the Yggdrasil Dew. You can find them while exploring the game, and they have a distinct appearance. Here’s what you need to know about how the Yggdrasil Dew works in God of War Ragnarok.

What to do with Yggdrasil Dew in God of War Ragnarok

The Yggdrasil Dew comes from branches of the Yggdrasil tree, which extends throughout the nine realms. You can typically find them while exploring many of the worlds. You can grab and add a special resource to your resource pile. However, while it is a resource, you do not need to take it to a store or the blacksmith to utilize it. Instead, it provides a passive benefit to your stats, permanently increasing them and making you stronger.

The first one you can find will be in Svartalfheim while exploring the Aurvangar Wetlands. It will be close to the center of the river you move your boat through, and Atreus can cut the dewdrop from the root and add it to your inventory. When you pluck off the Yggdrasil Dew, you can see what stats it will benefit and how it will permanently increase Kratos’ power. After collecting the Dew, you don’t have to do anything else with it. You will have that stat increase for the rest of the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find more of them by exploring each of the nine realms, progressing the story, and going off the beaten path. Each Yggdrasil Dew will appear the same.