Following the events of your adventure on Vanaheim in God of War Ragnarok, the absence of Nidhogg is felt, especially by the other keeper of the World Tree, Ratatoskr. Following your return from Vanaheim and a handful of different events, he will ask that you grab some of Nidhogg’s missing children, the Lindwyrms, and return them to him to ensure he can adequately take care of them. They will be hiding inside of Yggdrasil Portals you find throughout your travels. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete The Lost Lindwyrms in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find all Lost Lindwyrms in God of War Ragnarok

There are six of Nidhogg’s children that you will need to find while exploring the game. Some of them will be behind specific locations you can only acquire after you reach a certain point in the main story, which means you may want to progress through this before looking into where to find them.

All Lindwyrm locations in Svartalfheim

There are four Yggdrasil Rifts that you can find in Svartalfheim that contain the Lindwyrms. The first Yggdrasil Rift will appear shortly after this one in the forge. It will be available after visiting the forge when you have acquired Kratos’ new weapon. Brok will show you how to traverse the bright yellow spots in the rocks, and you can use it to reach this Lindwyrm.

The second one will be close by, at the Applecore. You can reach this location by backtracking through the mines where you found Tyr. Next, you will need to make your way to a location blocked by gold ore and destroy it using the explosive jar sitting next to it. A few Grims and a Bergsra are blocking your path but continue into the next room after they’re taken out. There will be a spout of air you can plug using your Draupnir Spear, and then you can reach the area and the Yggdrasil Rift.

The third one is on the northern area of the Bay of Bounty, at Alberich Island. There is a spout of air there you can use your Draupnir Spear on and climb to the top of the platform. Again, you need to bypass a gate, and the Yggdrasil Rift on the ship will contain your third Lindwyrm.

The final Lindwyrm is at Alberich Hollow. You can reach this location by going to Dragon Beach, climbing up the wooden platform, and throwing your spear at the spout of air. Climb the top, walk toward the Dwarf statue, and then take a left. Gold ore will be blocking your path and a fight against Ormstunga. After defeating them, the Yggdrasil Rift will give you the final Lindwyrm for the Svartalfheim region.

All Lindwyrm locations in Vanaheim

There are two Lindwyrms in Vanaheim, both at The Crater. You can access this region by completing Scent of Survival, available after you rescue Freyr from the Asgardians. After this point, and you complete Scent of Survival, make your way to The Crater. The first Lindwyrm location is at the top of the area, where you will complete the For Vanaheim! quest.

The second and final Lindwyrm will be on the east side of The Plains. You can reach this location by making your way around the far side of this area, and the Yggdrasil Rift will continue the last missing Lindwyrm.