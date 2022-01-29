Inspiration from Hippopotas request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Anthe, the clothier, needs help designing new clothing for her shop. Since she is lacking inspiration, who better to get it from than a Pokémon? That’s where you come in. She requires assistance obtaining two Pokémon of the same species; a male and a female. Here is how you complete the Inspiration from Hippopotas request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have access to the Crimson Mirelands, you will be able to get this request from Anthe in front of the clothing shop. She will task you with going to the Crimson Mirelands and catching a male and a female Hippopotas. Head to the Crimson Mirelands and start your search. It is best if you already have the Bogbound Camp unlocked.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the Mirelands Camp, head southeast to the Sludge Mound. The area is marked on the map above. Hippopotas are rather common in this area so you should have no problem catching the ones required for the request. Be careful of the Hippowdon Alpha Pokémon that roams around this area. It is very tough and you should only take it on if you are well prepared. You can tell the difference between a male and female Hippopotas by the color of the head. The male ones have lighter-colored faces than the females.

Once you have a male and a female Hippopotas, make your way back to Jubilife Village and talk to Anthe. She will thank you for a job well done and increase the number of items in her shop as a reward.