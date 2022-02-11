The charged moves you use on your Pokémon in Pokémon Go can make or break them in a battle, in PvP or in raids. You want to make sure you equip your team with the best charged moves available to them, which means understanding how they work. Acrobatics is a charged move that you may consider adding to a Pokémon. Is acrobatics good in Pokémon Go, and what are its stats?

Acrobatics is Flying-type charged move. These are the stats for PvP and PvE play for this charged move.

Acrobatics PvP Stats: Damage: 110 Energy: 60

Acrobatics PvE Stats: Damage: 100 Energy: 100 Duration: 2 seconds Damage Start: 0.6 seconds Damage End: 1.7 seconds



When comparing acrobatics to other Flying-type moves, it closely aligns with other attacks, such as Moonblast, Outrate, and Payback. However, of the comparable attacks, Moonblast is the only one with a notable debuff, potentially reducing an opponent’s attack by one rank. Acrobatics, and the other moves, do not have this effect.

As far as Flying-type attack moves go, it’s not amazing. There are other more solid choices, such as brave bird, fly, or sky attack. Acrobatics doesn’t blow Flying-type moves out of the water, but when it expands to other Pokémon, it might become a superior attack, but we’d like to see it require less energy or even give a debuff to the target when used.

It’s an attack introduced on Hoppip’s February 2022 Community Day event and went exclusively to Jumpluff. However, we can expect this attack to branch out to other Pokémon in the future.