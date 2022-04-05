Is Ahsoka Tano in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga? Answered

In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you’ll find yourself working through the game’s main story quests, adventuring through all nine of the Star Wars films. You’ll unlock a handful of characters, with many more available through side quests and exploring the game. There are multiple fan-favorite characters for you to find, but is Ahsoka Tano in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?

We can confirm that Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga does not have Ahsoka Tano available in the game at release. You won’t be able to find her in any of the side quests, and you cannot unlock her by playing through the story quests. However, The Mandalorian, a character who appears in the live-action The Mandalorian series, is available in the game as DLC character, along with Cara Dune, IG-11, Kuill, and Greef Karga. Another batch of Star Wars characters are available for players to download from Han Solo: A Star Wars Story movie, with younger versions of Han, Chewbacca, and Lando.

With a handful of DLC characters that do not appear in the nine movies available at launch, we can expect to see Ahsoka Tano sometime in the future. While this is not guaranteed, we recommend following TT Games and see if her popularity increases, namely when the release of her live-action shows begins.