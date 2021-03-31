Is Among Us down? How to check the server status

Among Us drives a wedge between you and your friends as you try to figure out who is the liar among you. It can be complicated to figure out who is an imposter, attempting to kill the rest of the crew. But the game can’t happen if the servers don’t launch, and for a smaller game like Among Us, that can occur fairly frequently given the amount of traffic the game can generate. For those who are jumping in when the Airship map releases, you might run into this error a few times the first few days it went live.

The first thing you want to double-check if Among Us is having any server issues is the indie developer’s Twitter page, InnerSloth. The developers regularly share updates regarding what the servers are doing, what players can do if there are issues with a recent update, and providing background details about what’s being done to make the game more suitable for a broader audience. The team might not immediately click or check out what’s happening, and they can provide an update nonetheless.

Beyond InnerSloth’s twitter page, you can also check out the developer’s website to learn more details. Many players have had issues regarding the game’s servers, and it makes sense because the developers did not plan for so many people to play the game as much as they have. Check out the website to learn more, or make sure to check out the game’s official Discord for immediate updates.

The Discord community is pretty quick to report what’s going on, or if they’re experiencing similar issues. The folks there won’t be able to provide a solution, unless it’s a quick log in and log out solution, but they’ll be able to tell you pretty quick if your game is not the only one experiencing issues.

The community surrounding Among Us are quick on the draw and ready to help if you reach out. With the Airship map releasing on March 31, everyone’s eyes will be on the game, and you should fully expect to experience plenty of problems regarding any server updates.

