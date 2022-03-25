Kirby is full of a colorful cast of characters, with fans able to name some of the more famous ones. Meta-knight, King Dedede, Marx and Knuckle Joe to name a few, but many fans are wondering about Bandana Waddle Dee. Named because he is a Waddle Dee with a bandana on his head, Bandana Waddle Dee is typically associated with being the co-op or additional player character in the Kirby series. So is Bandana Waddle Dee in Kirby and the Forgotten Land?

Screenshot by Gamepur

You bet he is. Playable as the second character, Bandana Waddle Dee brings his trademark spear combat to Kirby and the Forgotten Land, allowing players to multi-thrust and spear slam their way through the various enemies in the game. He doesn’t have the ability to absorb powers like Kirby does, but his spear combat more than makes up for it — and he retains similar speed and hover capabilities as well.

Bandana Waddle Dee is summonable as a playable character at any time by simply hitting pause and selecting “Play Co-op”. Should players tire of Bandana Waddle Dee, they can return to solo play by hitting the pause button and selecting “Play Solo”, which will blink Bandana Waddle Dee out of existence.