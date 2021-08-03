Is Call of Duty: Vanguard coming to the PS4 and Xbox One?

Put on some camouflage pants and pick up a gun as Call of Duty: Vanguard will be dropping onto store shelves later this year. Activision gave us more information on how the next Call of Duty title will be released and which platforms it will be on. The company has supported older generation systems in the past, but will this be the case for Call of Duty: Vanguard?

Activision has said during a conference call that Call of Duty: Vanguard will be releasing on the last generation systems alongside the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, according to business analyst Roberto Serrano on Twitter. He also said it will be in a “setting fans know and love, integrating Warzone, Single Player, Co-Op, and multiplayer [modes].” There is currently no word on a Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, or Amazon Alexa release as of yet, but it is very unlikely given the series’ history.

Rumors have claimed that the next game will be set during the World War 2 era. This is in fact when the original Call of Duty on the PS1 took place. We also know that it’s supposedly going to be released this November. It will be interesting to see how the futuristic Battlefield 2042 and Call of Duty: Vanguard will battle it out to be the best first-person shooter of the year.