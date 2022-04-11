Is Captain Rex in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?

Captain Rex is the leader of the 501st Clone Battalion, and served under Anakin Skywalker during the Clone Wars. He was a Clone and made his debut in the Star Wars series during the 2008 Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated movie, and appears throughout the Clone Wars, Rebels, and The Bad Batch television series. He’s been a fan favorite for years. Can you play as Captain Rex in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?

With the official launch of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, there are nearly 400 characters for you to unlock as you play through the game. However, Captain Rex is not one of them. Because Captain Rex did not appear in the original Prequel films, namely Episode II: Attack of the Clones or Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, he does not appear in these games.

Yet, other characters who did not appear in these movies are available in the game, such as the Mandalorian, Grogu, Cara Dune, IG-11, Kuiil, and several others. These characters are DLC, and you can grab them if you buy the game’s Deluxe Edition. Unfortunately, for the first wave of character packs coming to the game, Captain Rex is not among them. However, we might see Captain Rex be available in the future.