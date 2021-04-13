Is Clawitzer good in Pokémon Go?

Clawitzer is a difficult Pokémon to recommend in Pokémon Go. It has a lot going against it, with a simple problem of not having the highest stats and having an even worst fast move selection. Those simple details can break a Pokémon in this mobile game. If you’re considering using Clawitzer as your Water-type Pokémon for your roster, more power to you, but there are several other Water-type Pokémon we’d recommend over it.

Clawitzer is a Water-type Pokémon. It’s weak against Electric and Grass-type moves, but it’s resistant against Fire, Ice, Steel, and Water-type moves. Several other Water-type Pokémon have beneficial dual types attached to it, such as Politoed and Swampert being Ground-types, Poliwrath being a Fighting-type, Jellicent also being a Ghost-type or Kingdra being a Dragon-type. Clawitzer being only a Water-type is not a bad thing, but it limits the Pokémon quite a bit.

For PvP, Clawitzer has a maximum CP of 2,763, an attack of 186, a defense of 146, and a stamina of 149. When using it PvE raids, Clawitzer has an attack of 221, a defense of 171, and a stamina of 174. It’s a far better raid Pokémon than it is a PvP option. It can withstand a few attacks before crumbling, and it might be able to fire off a few charged moves.

What holds Clawitzer back quite a bit is the Pokémon’s fast move selection. It can only pick between smack down or water gun. Water is the better option because it generates more energy each time you use it, 3 energy each time, but it’s not quick enough or strong enough to be truly effective. You won’t be able to do a lot of damage against an opponent with it. Its charged moves are also lackluster, the best being crabhammer, followed by dark pulse or ice beam. Several other Pokémon, notably Kingler and Crawdaunt, are held back by having access to crabhammer for PvP, despite the buff the move received during the season six of the Battle League. These attacks are far better for you to use them in raids.

We’d be talking about Clawitzer in a bit more positive light if it had better fast moves, but it doesn’t. You want to keep this Pokémon in raids, and that’s about it.

Clawitzer is not a horrible Pokémon, but we’re not going to be talking about it as much as we’d like.