When is the release date for Dragon Ball: The Breakers?

The Dragon Ball series is in no short supply of video games. Adaptations of the popular anime/manga series typically take the form of either fighting games or RPGs, but the upcoming Dragon Ball: The Breakers looks to take things in a more unexpected direction, to say the least. The game is an asymmetrical multiplayer game akin to Dead by Daylight that challenges seven players to survive against one of the Dragon Ball franchise’s all-powerful villains. Unfortunately, it’s not quite clear when you’ll be able to put your survival skills to the test.

The game’s announcement trailer established that the game will be arriving in 2022, but its specific release date is up in the air. No launch window was provided either, so it’s unclear which part of next year Bandai Namco is targeting.

Bandai Namco did also state that the game will receive a closed beta test on PC “soon.” Like the game’s release date, it’s unknown when the beta will be, but we’ll likely receive further details about the beta, as well as the game itself, following the beginning of the new year. We will be updating this article as more information is released by Bandai Namco and developer Dimps.