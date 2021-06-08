Is Galarian Slowbro good in Pokémon Go?

When it comes to picking a Pokémon for your team in Pokémon Go, there are hundred of choices you have to pick from. For PvP battles, and especially in the Great and Ultra League competitions, it can vary based on the type of team you want to use against other players. You don’t have to use the top Pokémon to have an effective team. For those keen on using Galarian Slowbro, it’s not going to be the best Pokémon to use in the Ultra League, but you can create a good team around it and use it, especially teaching it the best moveset.

Galarian Slowbro is a Poison and Psychic-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Dark, Ghost, and Ground-type attacks, but it’s resistant against Fairy, Fighting, Grass, and Poison-type moves. The typing is not too bad given Galarian Slowbro is a Poison and Psychic-type. When using it in the Ultra League, all three of those types are pretty common, but Galarian Slowbro’s moveset can counter the Dark-types, but Ghost and Ground remain the biggest threats.

The ideal moveset you want to teach Galarian Slowbro will be the fast move poison jab, and then the charged moves psychic and focus blast. Poison jab can reliably hit an opponent pretty hard, and generate enough energy at a fast enough rate to make psychic and focus blast dangerous to most players. What’s also good is Galarian Slowbro’s bulk. While it has solid defenses, it has even more health, and a decent attack stat. When you use the correct attacks against a Pokémon, they shouldn’t last too long, especially if your opponent has run out of shields. You want to pair Galarian Slowbro with a Pokémon that can spam charged attacks before you have to use it, meaning you want to use Galarian Slowbro as your final Pokémon your roster.

Because Galarian Slowbro has a reliable series of attacks, it becomes a decent Pokémon that you can use in PvE raids. You probably won’t be using it five star raids against legendary Pokémon, but you should be able to use it against the stronger three star raids that rotate out every few weeks.

Overall, Galarian Slowbro is a good Pokémon. It’s not going to top the charts as one of the best Pokémon in the Ultra League, but it can useful in a decent team that you craft for it. You want to primarily use it as a Closer Pokémon, and make sure you specifically try to counter against Dark, Ghost, and Ground-type Pokémon.