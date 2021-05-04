Is Genshin Impact getting a skin system?

Genshin Impact has a very passionate fanbase that is always hungry for more information about the game. This means that any potential future systems and mechanics are always hot-topics. A potential skin system is one such feature that many players would love to see arrive in Genshin Impact.

At the moment, players collect a multitude of characters, but all those characters look the same. Skins would allow players to give characters a new look and a new outfit. There are currently rumors that a skin system will be added in Genshin Impact 1.6.

According to Genshin Impact leaker Seewlie, the skin system will be arriving soon, and character costumes will gradually be released after that point.

The Skin System is coming soon™ and new character costumes will be gradually released.

Recent changes to the Dressing Room already suggested that new elements were going to be added there.



As for today, the only known skins are for Barbara and Jean. Barbara's one may be free. — Seewlie (@Seewlie) May 1, 2021

The main problem with leaks like this is that a skin system has been “leaked” ever since the game released, and it feels like someone is always claiming it will be right around the corner.

How the skin system would work is also unknown. At the moment, data miners can only find references to two potential skins, one for Jean and one for Barbara. Nobody seems to know if it would be a gacha system, Primogems, or special paid currency that players would need to get the skins. Basically, the whole thing is a rumor wrapped in a mystery at the moment.

We will be keeping this article updated with any more leaks, rumors, or even the eventual facts about a skin system in Genshin Impact should miYoHo ever decide to implement one.