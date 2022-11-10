Is God of War Ragnarok coming to PC?

Sony has played it fast and loose with their exclusive titles, such as Horizon: Zero Dawn making its way to PC on Steam and Death Stranding before that. Sony has commented that it plans to bring more of its exclusive titles to the PC market to expand to that player base, providing more options for players to experience these games on their hardware choice. With the announcement that the Dark Souls remaster for the PlayStation 5 is coming to PC a few months after, can we expect a PC release for God of War Ragnarok?

Will God of War Ragnarok come to PC?

Unfortunately, that answer is up in the air. We’ve heard no details about God of War Ragnarok coming to PC following the game’s official release, but it seems extremely likely. Multiple of Sony’s games have been extremely successful on the PC, such as 2018’s God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and Marvel’s Spider-Man. It is important to note these games came out several years after they were originally released. However, could see Sony working much harder on getting a port of Ragnarok out to fans, especially given its huge success of it.

When God of War Ragnarok does make its way to fans on the PC, many are going to be overjoyed. They’ll have the chance to experience God of War on their PCs and then jump over into Ragnarok immediately after completing it.

God of War Ragnarok was originally supposed to release in 2021. However, it was pushed back and instead arrived on November 9, 2022. Despite the delay, many sources agree that is one of the best games of the year, with a solid Metacritic score of 94, similar to 2018’s God of War. To have two games, one of them being a sequel, have the same score above 90, is incredible.