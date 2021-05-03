Is Goodra good in Pokémon Go?

Every player in Pokémon Go will almost never have a problem with adding more Dragon-type Pokémon to their collection. These Pokémon are typically at the center of some of the toughest ‘catch these type of Pokémon’ in special research and timed research challenges. By adding more variety to the Dragon-type Pokémon population to the mobile game, it’s a welcome sight, and Goodra is no exception. This Pokémon is not only a Dragon-type, but it has several useful stats that set it up to become one of the stronger Pokémon that could appear in the Master League, and will be a suitable Pokémon for players to use in five-star raids.

Goodra is purely a Dragon-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Dragon, Fairy, and Ice-type attacks, but it is resistant against Electric, Fire, Grass, and Water-type moves. Because this Pokémon is not a dual-type, you don’t have to worry about protecting beyond the standard Dragon-type weaknesses. Still, those weaknesses are exceptionally annoying, especially when you’re using Goodra in the Master League, where it belongs. It excels in this category.

When using Goodra in PvP, it has a maximum CP of 3,505, an attack of 185, a defense of 203, and a stamina of 175. If you use it in PvE against Team Rocket or in raids, it has an attack of 220, a defense of 242, and a stamina of 207.

Goodra has a higher defense stat than its attack, making it a worthwhile addition to serving as a defensive Pokémon. You’ll want to pick to use it as your lead Pokémon choice or as a final Pokémon. It will depend on how you want to build it and where it fits your overall team. The moveset given to Goodra is also exceptionally good.

We’ve broken down Goodra’s best moveset, and there’s a distinct split with the charged moves. Of the four options, there are three superior choices: muddy water, power whip, and sludge wave. The best choice for Goodra will be to teach it muddy water and power whip. However, you can choose to add it in sludge wave and pair it with power whip if you’re worried about Fairy-type Pokémon. The best moveset is still muddy water and power whip, with dragon breath being the best fast move.

When using Goodra in PvE encounters and raids, it’s a solid option. It has several attacks available to it that make a good Pokémon to use in Dragon-type encounters, and you can use it to battle against Fire, Ground, Rock, and Water-type legendary Pokémon.

The real snag for Goodra is finding enough of them in the water. It’s a Dragon-type Pokémon, so they’re complicated to encounter, even during events where it will be promoted. If luck is on your side, Goodra is an excellent addition for any Pokémon Go player. It does okay in the Ultra League, but there are better choices, and unless you capture two with ideal IVs, you’re better off powering it up to compete in the Master or Premier Master League.