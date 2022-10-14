Is Gotham Knights cross platform/crossplay?

As the video game industry evolves, crossplay becomes increasingly ingrained into online multiplayer games. Titles like Call of Duty, Fortnite, and Halo have all evolved to support cross-platform play and have a handful of other triple-A titles. Here’s what you need to know about what’s going on for crossplay in Gotham Knights.

Will Gotham Knights have crossplay?

We can confirm that crossplay will not be available for Gotham Knights. According to a Q&A on Gotham Knights’ website, the game does not support crossplay. Furthermore, WB stated that it has no plans to implement crossplay down the line. In short, if you’re looking to team up with a buddy, be sure you and your friend are getting the game for the same system. There’s also no local co-op option, meaning that the only way to play multiplayer is to link up with others on the same console while online.

Related: Gotham Knights is getting a four-player mode — but not for the main game

Furthermore, if you’re looking to play on a console, you’ll have to secure a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S first — a task that might be harder than toppling Gotham’s greatest villains. Since both consoles launched, the available supply has never been able to match the overwhelming demand, mainly due to an ongoing semiconductor shortage. Additionally, playing on prior-gen consoles won’t be an option, as the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Gotham Knights were canceled.

It’s also worth noting that wherever you play, you’ll only be able to team up with one player. Rumors in early May suggested that Gotham Knights might feature four-player co-op, and given the game stars four main characters, this rumor caught on fairly quickly. However, the developer has confirmed that only two players can participate in any multiplayer session.