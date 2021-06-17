Is Guilty Gear Strive coming to Xbox?

The battle rages on in Guilty Gear Strive with its release in June 2021. The critically acclaimed game has succeeded to thrill fighting game players with its intricate visuals and gameplay, but is the action offline and online happening on Xbox? , but is the action offline and offline happening on Xbox? The answer may disappoint you.

Can you play Guilty Gear Strive on Xbox One or Series X?

To put it bluntly, no. There are no official plans by the developer/publisher Arc System Works to bring the game to any Xbox platform. You can only pick it up on PS4, PS5, and PC through Steam right now. We doubt that Guilty Gear Strive will come to the Xbox as its predecessors Xrd, Xrd Revelator, Xrd Rev 2 never received a port on Microsoft’s system either. As PlayStation seems to be the main platform for the fighting game community, it seems like there’s little to no hope of a port of Guilty Gear Strive happening anytime soon.

Alternatives to Guilty Gear Strive?

There are plenty of alternatives on the Xbox platform that can rival Guilty Gear Strive. Here are some you can play and enjoy, including a few games from the same developer, Arc System Works.