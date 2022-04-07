Is Hello Neighbor 2 on Nintendo Switch?

Hello Neighbor 2 is ready to scare you this holiday season, but will you be able to play the popular game on the Nintendo Switch? Here’s what we know so far.

On December 6, we know Hello Neighbor 2 will make its debut on the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). Unfortunately, the Nintendo Switch has been left out of the cold.

You can indeed play the first game on the Nintendo Switch, but the sequel is currently missing out of tinyBuild’s release schedule for the system. Even the expansion of the original Hide ‘n Seek is on the hybrid platform.

There may still be hope, however. Currently, GameStop Canada has Hello Neighbor 2 listed as a Switch release on its website. You can even pre-order a copy of either the standard or the deluxe edition. Whether or not this is a mistake is unclear, but at this time of writing, Hello Neighbor 2 is not planned for the portable platform officially.

Something to keep in mind is that the scope of Hello Neighbor 2 is higher, so the Nintendo Switch may not be able to run it. There is a wider neighborhood to explore as you meet the strange townsfolk of Raven Brooks. As a journalist, you’ll discover sinister secrets and many puzzles to solve when you visit the town.

If you’re able to play the game on another platform, you’ll be able to download a copy of Hello Neighbor 2 on December 6 (or December 1 if you have the deluxe edition). If you preorder the game in the near future, you can gain access to the beta right now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.