Is Knockout City on Xbox Game Pass?

The latest multiplayer trend Knockout City is out now, and it’s on Xbox Game Pass. It gets a little confusing, however, if you’re on PC.

Can you get Knockout City on the console’s Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, you can. Knockout City is a part of EA Play and in turn on Xbox Game Pass due to Microsoft and EA’s deal. You’ll be able to download it to your system and start playing on Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X as long as you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber.

Can you get Knockout City on PC’s Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, but it’s a little strange. Knockout City is not available through the Xbox app on PC, but as EA Play comes enabled with your Xbox Game Pass subscription, you can download the game through EA’s Desktop portal. Just search for it and you’ll be able to find it. Click download to start playing if you’re an Xbox Game Pass or EA Play subscriber!

How much is Xbox Game Pass?

Xbox Game Pass – $9.99 per month

Xbox Game Pass for PC – $9.99 per month

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (comes with both and other benefits) – $14.99 per month

You can also try three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1 if you’re a new subscriber.