Is Monster Hunter Rise a Nintendo Switch exclusive?

During a Nintendo Partner Direct, Capcom showed off two new Monster Hunter games, Monster Hunter Rise, and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. Both of them were showcased for the Nintendo Switch. However, can you expect to play Monster Hunter Rise on different consoles or on a PC in the future for those who do not have the Nintendo console?

Previously, Monster Hunter Rise was a Nintendo Switch exclusive. But it was announced that on January 12, 2022, a PC release of the game will be available. Capcom were initially quiet about the PC release, with some players scoffing at the idea of a console-exclusive game now with PlayStation exclusives Horizon: Zero Dawn and Death Stranding making their way to PC. But the worries of many players can be put to rest, and they’ll have the chance to try out Rise on an ultra-wide resolution.

The PC release is coming with 4k graphics, high-resolution textures, 21:9 ultrawide display, mouse and keyboard support, uncapped framerates, and much more. Following the PC release, the first expansion coming to Monster Hunter Rise, Sunbreak, will be releasing in Summer 2022.

The PC release is being sold at the full retail price. There will be a demo offered before the game release on October 13.