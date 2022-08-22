Is Nemesis worth rolling for in Tower of Fantasy? Answered

Nemesis, the limited-event Simulacra, and her weapon, Venus, are powerful editions to any team in Tower of Fantasy. Possessing good damage for a Support type, a passive heal that improves as she advances in stars, and a decent Discharge that has utility throughout the game, she is never a bad option when considering what to pull. Is she good enough to spend on Dark Crystals or real money, or should you wait? We answer that question here.

Nemesis is a strong meta option

Screenshot by Gamepur

The short answer to “Is Nemesis worth rolling for” is yes. She does everything well, and while she excels at few things, the sheer utility her kit can bring to any loadout cannot be overstated. A pure DPS loadout gains passive healing and supplemental damage. A tanking loadout gets the same, and a healing-centric loadout only gets better while adding some good damage to the mix. Nemesis is also an excellent option in PvP, if that’s your thing, with good poke potential, consistent damage, and survivability options.

There’s one caveat to pulling Nemesis, however. If the worldwide release mirrors the Chinese client, after Nemesis disappears from the limited event banner, she will eventually make her way into the Standard Banner, making her available by spending both Black and Gold Nuclei. There’s no word on when that transition will happen; it could be months before Nemesis becomes available again. You need to consider if the grind for Dark Crystals is worth your time or if you can wait for the next limited banner.

Also, think about how you enjoy playing. If being up in enemies’ faces is your favorite playstyle or dealing huge amounts of damage with little downtime, Nemesis might not be for you. Her gameplay is pretty straightforward, relatively slow, and lacking in nuance. If you don’t mind those limitations, then pull her. If they get in the way of your fun, maybe wait.