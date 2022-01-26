Is Odd-Eyes Twin Tail Cat in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel?

One interesting card in the Yu-Gi-Oh! card game lore is Odd-Eyes Twin Tail Cat. This is a Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel card, one that is Level 7 with 2200 ATK. It’s also a relatively new card, as it didn’t appear anywhere near the card game franchise until very recently. But, is this card obtainable in the new Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel game? We have an answer to that question, so let’s give you the answer.

Odd-Eyes Twin Tail Cat, as of January 2022, is not in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. In fact, the Odd-Eyes Twin Tail Cat is not even a fixture in the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG. This card was released back in 2020 for the OCG in Japan, but has not launched for the traditional card game audience as of this writing.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has over 10,000 cards in the initial version of the title, and it’s safe to assume that many more will be added to the game in the near future. However, since this card has not even been released for the TCG version of Yu-Gi-Oh!, it’s hard to say as to when this card may appear in Master Duel. But at least for now, it’s safe to say that the wait may be a bit on the long side.