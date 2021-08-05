Is Palkia good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

When it comes to using legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go, they’re some of the best choices, especially when it comes to the PvP category, the Master League. The Master League allows you to use any Pokémon at the highest level, without any restraints. Only a handful of regular Pokémon using XL candy can compete against them. So if you’re planning to jump into the Master League, is Palkia good, and how can you best use it in Pokémon Go?

Palkia is a Dragon and Water-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Dragon and Fairy-type moves, but it is resistant against Fire, Steel, and Water-type attacks. For PvP, Palkia has a maximum CP of 3,991, an attack of 233, a defense of 181, and a stamina of 161. When using it in PvE raids and Team Rocket battles, it has a maximum CP of 4,512, an attack of 280, a defense of 215, and a stamina of 189.

While Palkia doesn’t have the most resistance against Pokémon types in Pokémon Go, it makes up for that with raw attack and defense stats. As a result, you expect to do some heavy damage against Melmetal, Ho-Oh, Mewtwo, Mamoswine, Landorus Incarnate and Therian, Groudon, Metagross, and several other meta choices in this category.

However, you want to avoid using it against Lugia, Togekiss, Dragonite, Gyarados, Gardevoir, and Sylveon. These Pokémon are notorious for hunting down Dragon-types. As you likely expected, with so few weaknesses, most Pokémon can do some decent damage against Palkia before fainting. If an opponent can cut through its defenses enough, another Pokémon can finish the job and potentially hold up against the rest of your team.

When using Palkia in PvP, we highly recommend using it as a Lead Pokémon, meaning it will be the first Pokémon you use in a battle. It has some excellent attack strength and enough defenses to withstand some heavy attacks before you need to switch it out for an alternative Pokémon. You can also use Palkia as a Switch or a Closer, but it’s going to be the best option as the first one.

Because of how good Palkia is in PvP combat, you can expect it can be extremely useful in the PvE category. It’s a practical choice to use against most Dragon, Fire, Ground, and Rock-type Pokémon you encounter in raids or against Team Rocket.

Overall, Palkia is a superb Pokémon. You want to take advantage of the amount of power it has, don’t let it sit in the backline of your roster. Make sure you use it as your first choice to get the most out of this legendary Pokémon.